Zelensky, Merz Discuss Expansion Of PURL Program

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"We greatly value Germany's solidarity and support. Today, Russia carried out a terrorist strike on Ukraine, targeting our energy infrastructure, using hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles," Zelensky said.

He said that Germany had made a significant contribution to protecting the lives of Ukrainian citizens and expressed gratitude once again for the joint decision with Norway to supply Ukraine with two additional Patriot systems.

"We discussed Russia's intentions and our shared ability to defend ourselves and ensure protection," Zelensky added.

The two leaders also spoke about engagement with partners, joint efforts within the Coalition of the Willing nations, and the PURL initiative.

"Germany has already made its contribution, for which we are grateful. We agreed to work on expanding the initiative and involving additional countries," Zelensky said.

During the Warsaw Security Forum, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany, with support from Norwegian partners, would provide Ukraine with two more modern Patriot air defense systems by the end of 2025.

Photo credit: Volodymyr Zelensky / Facebook