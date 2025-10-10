CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (RFLX)
|Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée :
|Le 15 OCT 2025
|Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement :
|Le 15 OCT 2025
|Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue :
|Le 15 OCT 2025
|Symbol/Symbole :
|RFLX
|NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP :
|75865D 20 6
|NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN :
|CA75865D 20 6 8
|Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :
|75865D107/CA75865D1078
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ... .
Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: ... .
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment