CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (RFLX)

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 6,131,117 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on October 14, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 6 131 117 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 14 octobre 2025. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.