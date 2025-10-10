Grizzly Extends Private Placement
|Mineral Property Exploration
|$ 750,000
|Mineral Rights and Exploration Permits
|80,000
|Working capital
|Outstanding management fees to Officers
|$ 44,000
|Other accounts payable
|56,000
|$ 100,000
|Corporate Overhead
|Management fees to Officers
|$ 18,000
|(3 months)
|Other Corporate Overhead
|52,000
|$ 70,000
|Maximum proceeds
|$ 1,000,000
There is no minimum to the Offering. If the Company closes on less than the maximum proceeds, or if the proportion of Units and FT Units differs from the above, the use of proceeds will be adjusted.
In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders fees payable in any combination of cash, Units, and Warrants to registered broker dealers, limited market dealers or arm's length persons in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and applicable securities legislation and regulations. The Common Shares and any Common Shares issued on exercise of the Warrants are subject to restrictions on trading until four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.
The Offering is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.
Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 72,700 ha (approximately 180,000 acres) of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.
On behalf of the Board,
GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.
Brian Testo, CEO, President
Suite 363-9768 170 Street NW
Edmonton, Alberta T5T 5L4
Email : ...
For further information, please visit our website at or contact:
Nancy Massicotte
Corporate Development
Tel: 604-507-3377
Email: ...
