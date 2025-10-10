403
US Begins Mass Firing As Gov't Shutdown Continues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- The US Trump administration said it has started on Friday laying off federal workers, as the government shutdown battle continues for the 10th executive day.
"The RIFs have begun," Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote on social media.
The Trump administration had threatened to use the government shutdown to issue RIFs, which stands for "reduction in force", to lay off thousands of federal workers.
An OMB spokesperson confirmed the cuts had started and "are substantial" but did not provide specific number of employees set to be fired.
The American Federation of Government Employees union condemned the planned firings and called to end the shutdown.
The US government shutdown began ten days ago, after lawmakers could not reach a deal on a funding measure to keep the government open. (end)
