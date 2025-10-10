Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Southeastern Recovery Center Partners With Local Businesses To Raise Awareness About Alcohol Addiction Across NC


2025-10-10 06:15:47
EINPresswire/ -- Southeastern Recovery Center, a leading addiction treatment and recovery facility in North Carolina, is joining forces with local businesses and community leaders to bring greater awareness to the realities of alcohol addiction and the resources available for those struggling.

Through a series of community events, workplace wellness initiatives, and educational workshops, Southeastern Recovery Center aims to break the stigma surrounding alcohol use disorder while helping employers and employees recognize the early signs of addiction.

“Alcohol addiction impacts every level of our community, from the boardroom to the job site,” said Rhett Owensby, Clinical Director or CEO of Southeastern Recovery Center. “By partnering with local organizations, we’re creating safe spaces for honest conversations and connecting people to help before things spiral out of control.”

As part of the initiative, Southeastern Recovery Center has collaborated with several North Carolina businesses to host “Sober Workplace” seminars, which provide tools for recognizing problematic drinking, offering support to employees, and creating healthier workplace cultures. The center has also hosted community events and educational panels throughout the year to promote awareness and highlight recovery success stories.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, nearly 15 million Americans struggle with alcohol use disorder each year, but less than 10% receive professional help. Southeastern Recovery Center’s mission is to make treatment and education more accessible by building bridges between clinical care and community engagement.

“We know recovery doesn’t just happen inside our walls,” added Woodson Alexander, Outreach Coordinator. “It happens in families, workplaces, and neighborhoods. By working with local businesses, we’re extending our reach and helping more North Carolinians live sober, healthy lives.”

Southeastern Recovery Center offers a full continuum of care for alcohol addiction, including inpatient treatment, partial hospitalization, and outpatient programs. The center continues to expand its community partnerships to bring more awareness, education, and support across North Carolina.

For more information about Southeastern Recovery Center or to get involved in upcoming events, visit (704) 810-1208

About Southeastern Recovery Center

Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeastern Recovery Center provides compassionate, evidence-based care for individuals struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. The center’s programs focus on long-term recovery, mental health support, and community reintegration through individualized treatment plans and holistic therapy options.

