Central Bancompany, Inc. Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Bancompany, Inc. (“Central Bancompany”), the bank holding company for The Central Trust Bank, today announced its filing of a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Any potential initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions, including the status of the current federal government shutdown.

Central Bancompany has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol“CBC.”

In connection with the proposed initial public offering, the Board of Directors of Central Bancompany approved a 50-for-1 stock split in the form of a stock dividend, whereby each shareholder of record as of the October 20, 2025 record date will receive 49 shares of Class A common stock for each share owned as of the record date. The shares will be distributed to record holders on October 24, 2025.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Piper Sandler & Co. and Stephens Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd floor, New York, New York 10014; or Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Attention: Capital Markets, by telephone at (800) 966-1559 or by email at ....

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations, or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Central Bancompany, Inc.

Central Bancompany, Inc. is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri. Its banking subsidiary, The Central Trust Bank, has been serving businesses and customers since 1902. The bank is built on a strong foundation of people, community service, and technology. As of June 30, 2025, The Central Trust Bank is a $19.1 billion Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a Federal Reserve state member bank, with more than 156 locations in 79 communities serving consumers and businesses in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Florida. Divisions of The Central Trust Bank include Central Trust Company and Central Investment Advisors.

Company Contact:

Charlie Martin

Corporate Development Officer

Central Bancompany, Inc.

...

(314) 686-7007