Chef James Akins Expands Solid State Legacy With 8Th Anniversary Pop-Up And New Consulting Arm

2025-10-10 05:30:54
EINPresswire/ -- This weekend, acclaimed private chef and culinary innovator, James Akins, will headline the 8th anniversary of Solid State, located on Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, with an exclusive two-night pop-up dining experience on Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (with service continuing later depending on guest flow).

Known for his provocative blend of refinement and streetwise creativity, Akins will showcase signature creations, including Pork Belly Bao Buns glazed with pineapple-citrus hoisin and crispy chicharrón, alongside a Mac & Cheese Waffle reimagined with either truffled mushrooms or indulgent lobster, caviar, and béchamel. The menu embodies the chef’s philosophy of turning everyday comfort into artful luxury.

Beyond this culinary pop-up experience, Akins has built a reputation as one of New York’s most visionary restaurant consultants, shaping notable concepts including The Alcove in Queens, Little Rebel, Naked Pig, and London & Martin. With another high-profile project already in development, Akins continues to cement his role as both a chef and an architect of the city’s next wave of dining experiences.

Additionally, this creative momentum also extends into the forthcoming launch of Black James & Sons, Akins’ luxury lifestyle and cannabis line that blends wellness, sensuality, and artistry. With indulgent edibles and bold design, the brand redefines how culture intersects with food, cannabis, and empowerment.

“For me, food has always been more than nourishment - it’s storytelling, healing, and transformation,” says Akins. “Whether through a pop-up, consulting on a concept, or reimagining wellness with Black James & Sons, my mission is to create experiences that move people, build legacy, and redefine what luxury means in our time.”

For more information about James Akins, please visit .

About James Akins

James Akins has worked under culinary icons including Michael Symon, Tom Colicchio, Masaharu Morimoto, Michael Psilakis, Anthony Goncalves, and Alain Ducasse. His career spans private dining, elite catering, and hospitality innovation, with bespoke culinary experiences crafted for high-net-worth families, cultural tastemakers, and leaders across finance, media, and philanthropy. Through Ineffable Inc. and Black James & Sons, Akins is shaping a cultural movement at the intersection of luxury, food, and wellness.

About Solid State

Founded from a love of craft beer, pinball, and community, Solid State is a local hub where craftsmanship and connection thrive. With 20 rotating draft lines, rare cans, and a mix of vintage and modern pinball machines, it’s a place to play, relax, and connect. Now expanding into hospitality consulting, Solid State continues its mission to create spaces that celebrate creativity, camaraderie, and craft culture.

