Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend


2025-10-10 04:15:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $0.25 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on November 7, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 24, 2025.

CONTACTS:
Brian K. Little (Media) Matt Blickley (Investors)
Vice President, Corporate Communications Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Officer and Chief Accounting Officer
(980) 378-5537 (704) 557-4910
... ...

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.
 Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, and other partner companies, in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers. For over 123 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.

More information about the Company is available at . Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

–Enjoy Coca-Cola–


MENAFN10102025004107003653ID1110180051

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search