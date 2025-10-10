Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

A First-Of-Its-Kind Non-Surgical Procedure Is Now In Clinical Trials


2025-10-10 04:15:49
EINPresswire/ -- Type 2 diabetes is one of the most significant health challenges in the U.S., affecting more than 34 million Americans — with nearly 9 million undiagnosed. Left unmanaged, the disease can lead to serious complications including heart disease, kidney failure, vision loss, nerve damage, and amputation.

While there’s no cure for Type 2 diabetes, researchers at Endogenex - a clinical-stage medical device company - are studying a new non-surgical procedure that uses controlled electric pulses to regenerate healthy cells in the duodenum, the top part of the small intestine. By restoring the gut, the treatment aims to slow or even stop disease progression.

Dr. Richard Pratley discusses why Type 2 diabetes is a growing health concern in the U.S., explain how the new investigational procedure works, and share early study results. They also provide details on how people with Type 2 diabetes nationwide can participate in the research.

For more information, please visit and .

MENAFN10102025003118003196ID1110180047

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search