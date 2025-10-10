Forum Invest In Senegal (Fii Senegal 2025): $23.5 Billion In Commitments For A New Economic Momentum

The Forum Invest in Senegal (Fii Senegal 2025) ( ) concluded on a triumphant note, with $23.5 billion in investor commitments and 51 agreements signed in key sectors of the economy. A strong signal of global confidence in Senegal, now recognized as a strategic gateway for African growth.

“The world needs a stable, competitive, and credible African partner. Senegal is ready,” declared Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, closing this second edition, which brought together more than 11,700 participants from 70 countries.

Among the major announcements, international institutions – notably the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the World Bank – confirmed $160 million in long-term commitments to support national priorities:



Agricultural transformation and digitization of subsidies with the Ministry of Agriculture;

Expansion of agricultural insurance to 200,000 smallholder farmers, including 30% women, via CNAAS;

Public-private partnership with ONAS for the construction of a wastewater treatment plant, improving sanitation access for 600,000 people; Islamic financing aimed at SMEs and women-led businesses, with 7,000 jobs created.

The Prime Minister emphasized the government's commitment to boosting competitiveness through structural reforms: a new Investment Code, revisions to the tax and customs codes, and full digitization of procedures. He called on economic stakeholders to“be the builders of tomorrow's economy.”

The Director General of APIX, Bakary Séga Bathily, praised the momentum underway:“The agreements reached here will translate into real opportunities for our population and lasting partnerships for the country. That is the very spirit of the forum's theme: Connecting opportunities, building the future.”

