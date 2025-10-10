Emraan Hashmi's Sensational Comments On Star Kids These 'Nepo Kids' Started Their Careers Behind The Camera

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently made sensational comments on star kids in the Industry. Nepotism is again on trend since many star kids like Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, etc have made their acting debut. While the online trolling has been taking a toll on the careers of these star kids, this actors comments added as a support to the star kids who are facing negativity due to Nepotism.

Speaking to the media, Emraan said, "Many star kids you see today didn't start in front of the camera. They learned the craft, worked behind the scenes, and gradually stepped into acting. It's important to understand that not everyone gets handed a ready-made success; some really earn it."

His remarks ignited debates on social media, as fans and insiders weighed the pros and cons of being a star kid in Bollywood. Their opinions have given rise to a less-discussed aspect of celebrity children: In many cases, they have spent a considerable amount of time honing their skills before taking on acting assignments.

Emraan Hashmi's Sensational Comments On Star Kids

Some familiar names in the industry began their careers as assistant directors, scriptwriters, or production assistants. For example, many star kids from well-known film families have worked as assistant directors or in the creative departments before making an on-screen debut. This enabled them to observe the filmmaking process, get the nuances of storytelling, and garner respect for themselves in the industry.

The Importance of Working Behind the Camera

Emraan Hashmi stressed that working behind the scenes gives young stars a unique perspective. "When you understand the struggles of making a film-the technical challenges, the long hours, the pressure. It makes you a better actor. Those who've been behind the camera often carry that insight forward," he said.

Backend work will also help star kids gain credibility, based on their competence rather than lineage. It is a journey that teaches not only humility but also hard work-qualities that, according to Hashmi, are vital for survival in Bollywood.

Fans React to Emraan's Comments

Social media users wasted no time expressing their opinions about Emraan Hashmi's comments, siding with the actor for his candor. Some praised his views on hard work and skills, while others argued against the claims of privileges enjoyed by star kids. Nevertheless, his comments cast light on the oft-ignored journeys of such celebrity children known to spend years learning the craft before stepping into the limelight.