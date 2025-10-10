India's AI Workforce Future: NITI Aayog Releases Roadmap For Job Creation

New Delhi [India]: NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam on Friday released a Roadmap for Job Creation in the AI Economy, a release said. According to a release from NITI Aayog, the roadmap examines how Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the tech services industry through the lens of work, workers, and the workforce. It calls out that while India's tech services sector faces the threat of significant job displacements by 2031, it also has the opportunity to create up to 4 million new jobs in the next five years. To turn disruption into opportunity, NITI Aayog recommends the launch of a National AI Talent Mission, a bold, nationally coordinated effort to transform India into the AI workforce capital of the world report highlights that AI disruption is already reshaping jobs in India's USD 245B technology and CX sectors. Without swift action, routine roles such as QA engineers and L1 support agents risk rapid redundancy. But with the right skilling, reskilling, and innovation pathways, India could emerge as a global hub for AI-first roles--from Ethical AI Specialists and AI Trainers to Sentiment Analysts and AI DevOps Engineers, the release said."India's strength lies in its people. With over 9 million technology and customer experience professionals, and the world's largest pool of young digital talent, we have both the scale and ambition. What we need now is urgency, vision, and coordination," said CEO Subrahmanyam. "The difference between job loss and job creation depends squarely on the choices we make today. This roadmap provides a clear, actionable path to ensure India becomes the global epicentre of AI talent by 2035," said Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog roadmap envisions a mission-mode approach anchored on three key pillars: embedding AI across the education system to make AI literacy a foundational skill in schools, universities, and vocational programs; building a national reskilling engine to upskill and reskill millions of technology and CX professionals for higher-value, AI-augmented roles; and positioning India as a global AI talent magnet by retaining domestic talent, attracting international experts, and establishing the country as a premier AI skilling destination also advocates close collaboration between the proposed India AI Talent Mission and the ongoing India AI Mission, along with partnerships between academia, government and industry to create an enabling ecosystem of compute infrastructure and data availability to forge the trained talent into innovators and researchers of tomorrow, the statement added.

India's Future with AI

India's future in the AI economy hinges on decisive action. With coordinated leadership across government, industry, and academia, the report stresses that India can not only safeguard its workforce but also lead in shaping global AI. The "Roadmap for Job Creation in the AI Economy" was developed by NITI Aayog's Frontier Tech Hub, in collaboration with NASSCOM and BCG, with guidance from an Expert Council of industry leaders from IBM, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Teleperformance, and others. It sets out India's path to becoming a trusted global AI workforce and innovation partner by 2035 launch saw keen participation from industry members and development partners, underscoring the collective commitment to shaping India's AI-driven future NITI Frontier Tech Hub is an action tank for Viksit Bharat. In collaboration with over 100 experts from government, industry, and academia, it is shaping a 10-year roadmap across 20+ key sectors to harness frontier technologies for transformative growth and societal development. By empowering stakeholders nationwide and driving collective action, the Hub is instilling urgency to act today, laying the foundation for a prosperous, resilient, and technologically advanced India by 2047. Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy; Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog and other distinguished guests and dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

