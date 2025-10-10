Tennessee Explosives Plant Rocked By Huge Blast, Multiple Casualties Feared (WATCH)

Washington DC (United States) A deadly blast rocked a US explosives factory Friday, sending emergency responders rushing to the site and prompting official warnings for the public to avoid the area as multiple people were reported missing. "We can confirm there has been an explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area," located in Hickman County, Tennessee, the local sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Emergency services are currently on the scene working to address the situation.“Please avoid the area to allow emergency responders to do their work. If you are in the area, stay clear and follow the instructions from local authorities.” According to the company's website, it provides solutions for energetics products serving defence, aerospace and demolition, and is located roughly 56 miles (90km) away from Nashville. The major explosion reportedly set off multiple small blasts, hampering rescue efforts.

At least 19 people are missing and one is feared dead after an explosion at an explosives manufacturing facility in Bucksnort, Tennessee. Several others have been hospitalized as emergency crews respond to the scene. twitter/ZQyQrsU5YC

Investigation Underway

The mayor's office in Hickman County told AFP that it could not immediately confirm any fatalities or the cause of the explosion. But Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis reported "some" fatalities and added that several people were missing in the blast, according to US media. "We do have several people at this time that's unaccounted for," NBC News quoted Davis as saying.“We are trying to be mindful of families and that situation. We do have some folks. We can confirm that we do have some that are deceased.” Accurate Energetic Systems, an explosives manufacturer founded in 1980, did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

