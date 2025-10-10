403
Rubenstein Public Relations Welcomes Riverside Memorial Chapel As New Client To Honor Legacy And Expand Reach
EINPresswire/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is happy to welcome Riverside Memorial Chapel as a new client. The renowned funeral home, one of the nation’s most respected, has served New York City’s Jewish community since 1897.
With RPR’s expertise in strategic communications and strong connections across New York’s media and cultural landscape, the agency will lead a comprehensive publicity campaign, spotlighting Riverside’s ongoing service and community-focused programs, reinforcing its legacy as a trusted institution within the city’s Jewish community.
“Riverside Memorial Chapel holds a profound place in New York’s history and in the hearts of countless families who have turned to them in moments of need and compassion,” said Richard Rubenstein, Founder and President of Rubenstein Public Relations. “We are honored to support their next chapter through a strategic communications campaign that celebrates their exceptional legacy and amplifies their ongoing commitment to compassionate service and community connection.”
With a personalized and results-driven approach, RPR is committed to helping Riverside Memorial Chapel achieve its immediate and long-term public relations objectives. By leveraging its strong media connections and in-depth understanding of the local market, RPR is confident it can generate widespread awareness and foster positive public sentiment for the chapel’s exceptional services.
Together, RPR and Riverside Memorial Chapel will continue to honor the traditions of the past while embracing the opportunities of the future, ensuring that Riverside remains a trusted resource for families in their time of need.
About Riverside Memorial Chapel
Riverside Memorial Chapel has provided funeral services to New York City’s Jewish community since 1897. The West 76th Street location opened in 1927 and is an Upper West Side landmark. The Neo-French-Renaissance-style facility is revered for its majestic architecture and ornate interior, which have been masterfully renovated. Riverside Memorial Chapel specializes in serving the Jewish community and is the only member of the Jewish Funeral Directors of America in Manhattan. From traditional washing and shmira to the tearing of garments and using an unadorned wooden casket, the team is well-versed in Jewish funeral customs. They serve all sects of the Jewish faith, including Orthodox, Conservative, Reform, and secular.
About Rubenstein Public Relations
Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.
