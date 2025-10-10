403
PAPA ROACH COMPLETE U.S. LEG 'RISE OF THE ROACH' TOUR, RAISING $230,000 FOR AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION
EINPresswire/ -- Multi-platinum rock band Papa Roach has officially wrapped the U.S. leg of their 25th Anniversary Rise of the Roach Tour — and they're ending it on a powerful note. The band announced today that they have raised $230,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).
During their tour stop in Jones Beach, NY, Papa Roach took the stage for an emotional moment, presenting a $230,000 donation check to AFSP CEO Bob Gebbia in front of a sold-out crowd. The funds were raised through a portion of ticket sales, exclusive tour merchandise, and fan-driven contributions throughout the nationwide run.
“Mental health and suicide prevention aren’t just causes for us — they’re part of our story,” said frontman Jacoby Shaddix, who has been open about his own mental health journey. “Our fans show us every night that music saves lives. This tour was about more than just playing shows — it was about building community and creating change.”
The US leg of Rise of the Roach Tour, which kicked off in March, spanned over 30 cities and drew tens of thousands of fans. In addition to high-energy performances – including a heartfelt moment onstage, preceding the 2023 breakout hit "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)” in which audience members held their phone lights up to encourage being there for those struggling – the band partnered with AFSP at each stop to provide resources, encourage open conversations around mental health, and promote local chapters of the foundation and AFSP’s Out of the Darkness Walks.
“We are deeply grateful to Papa Roach for their amazing advocacy and generosity,” said Bob Gebbia, CEO of AFSP. “Their commitment to mental health and suicide prevention is raising awareness, breaking down stigma, and bringing hope to so many. The funds the band donated will translate into educational programs, research, advocacy and support of those impacted by suicide - and it will save lives."
Papa Roach has long been a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, often using their platform to encourage healing through music. Both the original version of "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)” and the duet version of the song with Carrie Underwood raised awareness for suicide prevention with all funds from sales going to AFSP in perpetuity, along with the band’s cash donations from concerts and various initiatives which total nearly $500,000. All donations help to support AFSP’s education programs, scientific research, loss resources, advocacy, and more. Their continued activism is a testament to the impact of vulnerability in rock music.
The Rise Of The Roach Tour continues with 10 dates across Canada this fall.
To learn more about suicide prevention, including support for those who have lost someone, and to find your local AFSP chapter, visit
ABOUT PAPA ROACH
Papa Roach, the two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling pioneers of Alternative Hard
Rock is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of their groundbreaking album INFEST in 2025.
Known for their candid approach to mental health, the band has long used their platform to raise
awareness for the topic and the cause of suicide prevention, initially with their iconic hit; “Last
Resort” and through their recent collaboration with Carrie Underwood on “Leave A Light On
(Talk Away The Dark)”; which continues to climb the charts almost a full year after its release. The
ever-evolving band has released eleven studio albums to date, with their latest, Ego Trip, on
their own label, New Noize Records. The band’s music has racked up over 850 million streams
globally, with Ego Trip producing four #1 singles and adding to their impressive tally of 28 Top-
10 hits and 14 #1s across Rock, Alternative, and Hot AC charts. In 2025, Papa Roach is kicking
off a new chapter with the release of ”Even If It Kills Me” and “BRAINDEAD” featuring Toby
Morse topping the Rock charts. Following sold-out arenas in the UK, Europe and the US, their Rise of
the Roach tour will continue across Canadian arenas and amphitheaters in 2025.
