MENAFN - Asia Times) The Nobel Peace Prize Committee has done a significant disservice by refusing to name Donald Trump as the awardee for 2025. The committee, tilted to the left but with a couple of more conservative members, is composed of Norwegians who are involved in politics and“activism” – only one of them qualifies as a scholar or expert in the normal sense of the term.

The Peace Prize Committee's methodology is not known, nor are its deliberations ever made public. The defense of this year's decision by the committee's chairman, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, is manifestly unconvincing.

He blabbered (the only appropriate word for a statement that borders on the nonsensical) that“ that a last-minute switch wasn't made because the US leader doesn't live up to it.

“In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, I think this committee has seen many types of campaign, media attention,” Frydnes said, without naming Trump.“We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year of people wanting to say what, for them, leads to peace.”

One can fairly ask what it means to say of Trump that“the US leader doesn't live up to it”?