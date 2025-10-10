Lorraine Whitmarsh

I am Professor of Environmental Psychology at the University of Bath, and Director of the UK Centre for Climate Change & Social Transformations (CAST). My research focusses on perceptions, communication and behaviour in relation to climate change.

