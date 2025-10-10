Azerbaijan Proposes New Regional Co-Op Format With Central Asian Countries

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has proposed replacing the“5+1” cooperation format with Central Asian nations with a new“6” format, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (СAIR) Board, Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing held on the occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony for the mosque in Fuzuli, donated from Turkmenistan to the Azerbaijani people, Shafiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan continues to expand its cooperation with Central Asian countries.

“There are various frameworks for engagement. For example, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on alternative energy. I believe the project implemented between Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan also holds great potential,” Shafiyev said.

He added that Azerbaijan now envisions a platform involving all six countries instead of the traditional“5+1” structure.

“In other words, Azerbaijan, as an integral part of the Caspian region, intends to further develop this platform together with the five Central Asian nations,” he noted.

Shafiyev also underlined that current geopolitical threats make closer cooperation even more crucial.

“I hope that Turkmenistan will one day become a member of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). I understand the principle of neutrality and non-alignment with military-political blocs, but it is essential to deepen cooperation within international frameworks. Therefore, I hope that collaboration between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan will also progress on global platforms,” he stated.

Speaking on the Middle Corridor, Shafiyev highlighted its growing strategic importance.

“Considering that the traditional northern route is now operating far below its capacity due to the Russia-Ukraine war, this issue is unlikely to be resolved soon. Therefore, the Middle Corridor holds enormous potential. In this context, Turkmenistan's participation is of great importance,” he said.

He also mentioned the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, adding that it could logically be extended through Turkmenistan to the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and further westward.

“These are two major initiatives with significant economic potential,” Shafiyev concluded.