Estonia Dives Into Rich Rhythms Of Azerbaijani Music (PHOTO)
The event was supported by the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Work with Diaspora and organized by the Azerbaijani creative center Buta Art Studio.
The concert featured Associate Professor of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory and Candidate of Art Studies Mubariz Aliyev, along with representatives of Estonia's parliament, Ministry of Culture, Integration Fund, diplomatic corps, local artists, and residents.
Performers, including tar player Asim Pirimov, kamancheh master Huseyn Naghiyev, and khanende Revana Veliyeva, captivated the audience with traditional Azerbaijani mugham, while ashug Mubariz Aliyev impressed with virtuoso saz performances. Folk songs, mugham excerpts, and ashug music received prolonged applause.
A highlight of the evening was the performance by Tallinn's renowned dance group Gracia, who performed to the melody of "Sari Gelin."
Guests emphasized the importance of regular cultural events, noting that Azerbaijani music and dance resonate deeply with Estonian audiences. The evening was hailed as a celebration of art and a bridge for cultural understanding between nations.
