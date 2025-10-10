Finland And United States Advance Historic Icebreaker Cooperation

Washington D.C. & Helsinki - October 10, 2025 - The presidents of the United States and Finland today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the White House on icebreaker cooperation – a historic step toward rebuilding American and Western Arctic fleets. The Trump Administration confirmed its intent to acquire Arctic Security Cutters (ASCs) for the U.S. Coast Guard.

We stand ready to support this effort and invest up to $1 billion and create thousands of jobs in the United States. Davie Defense and Helsinki Shipyard are ready to support the U.S. Government's effort to upgrade the American icebreaking fleet.

Presidential Memoranda | Construction of Arctic Security Cutters

QUOTES

James Davies, Group Co-Owner and CEO Davie Shipbuilding, said:“This MOU marks the start of an allied shipbuilding effort not seen since the Second World War – led by the United States and powered by Finland's world-leading icebreaker expertise. It represents the revival of US and Western industrial strength to meet growing adversarial threats in the Arctic. We can deliver real capability and opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic. We will work tirelessly with the U.S. Coast Guard to get ships on the water by 2028.”

Alex Vicefield, Group Co-Owner and CEO Inocea, said:“This partnership unites American industrial strength with Finnish excellence – ushering in the revival of American and Western shipbuilding. We will work with focus, efficiency, and determination to build complex, mission-critical ships that will define a new era of American maritime power. This has been made possible through our acquisition of Helsinki Shipyard, the global leader in icebreaker design and construction. Our Arctic Security Cutter design is proven, perfectly-suited for the U.S. Coast Guard's high Arctic requirements, production-ready, and already operating in the harshest conditions on Earth.”

Kai Skvarla, CEO of Davie Defense, said:“Our planned major investment in the United States will transform American shipbuilding capacity, creating thousands of American jobs and long-term capability. We are ready to cut steel and rapidly deliver ships to serve America's vital interests in the Arctic.”

About our Group

Davie Defense Inc., America's newest shipbuilder, and Helsinki Shipyard of Finland – the world leader in icebreaker construction – are part of Inocea, a privately owned British marine group with operations in the United States, Finland, and Canada. Together, they design and build mission-critical vessels for government and commercial customers. Davie Defense intends to build The American Icebreaker Factory, restoring U.S. capacity to build polar ships at speed and scale.