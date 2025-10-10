Northlight Celebrates Two Years Of Gazelle: Real-Time AI Analytics Driving Revenue Growth For CPG And Retail

MENAFN - GetNews)



Generative and Agentic AI platform delivers actionable insights in under an hour, helping brands respond to market volatility and drive profitable growth.

Chicago - October 10, 2025 - NorthLight Analytic Partners Inc. today marked the two-year anniversary of its flagship platform, Gazelle, a Generative AI-powered analytics system that is transforming how consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and retail leaders make pricing, promotion, and growth decisions.

In today's market, where inflation hovers near 3%, consumer behavior is shifting rapidly, and margins are under pressure from tariffs and other macro factors, traditional analytics can no longer keep pace. Gazelle AI-based technology produces actionable insights in under an hour, allowing executives to anticipate demand changes, optimize trade spend, and capture revenue opportunities faster than ever before.

“The next wave of enterprise value in AI comes from systems that don't just predict - they prescribe,” said Sharat Mathur, founder & CEO of NorthLight Analytic Partners.“Gazelle bridges the gap between advanced analytics and everyday business decisions using the 100+ years of CPG and Retail experience of its team. We are shortly integrating Agentic AI into Gazelle based on which it can autonomously integrate information from the external environment, recommend strategies and accelerate growth.”

Since its launch in 2023, Gazelle has been adopted by large and mid-market CPG leaders across food, beverage, personal care, and retail. Clients report decision-cycle reductions of up to 90% and measurable improvements in pricing, promotion, and revenue outcomes. Built on a patent-pending* real-time analytics framework, Gazelle allows leaders to simulate scenarios and forecast outcomes in near real-time - a capability previously unavailable in the industry.

Looking ahead, NorthLight's roadmap focuses on:



Agentic AI automation - enabling proactive, self-evolving insights and recommendations.

Global expansion - extending operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Cross-industry deployment - scaling into QSR, healthcare, and apparel, where speed and precision are critical.

With its combination of speed, intelligence, and market-proven impact, Gazelle positions NorthLight as a strategic partner for CPG leaders navigating a rapidly evolving, high-stakes marketplace.

The journey to two years of success has been marked by collaboration, thought leadership, and external expertise. As part of this celebration, NorthLight extends its appreciation to experts who have shared perspectives that shaped the company's innovation agenda. We have been inspired by a number of people, who we would like to acknowledge – Vinodhkumar Gunasekaran – an internationally respected though leader in AI and analytics, Arun Parthasarathy – an expert on technology and building innovative solutions, Les Moeller – an accomplished CEO and thought leader in the consumer products industry. These acknowledgments reflect NorthLight's belief that innovation thrives at the intersection of science, strategy, and collaboration.

* Patent pending –“System for Performing Real-Time Advanced Analytics to Enable Rapid Decision-Making”.