Al Dawsons Priest Wins Gold At The 2025 Feathered Quill Book Awards
Priest follows Faith McGuire, a lawyer representing victims of clerical abuse in Baltimore. After the funeral of a respected inner-city pastor, accusations surface against the late priest. But when his personal diaries suggest otherwise, Faith is thrust into a dangerous investigation. What begins as a case of defending the dead spirals into a dark journey of fraud, family secrets, organized crime, and murder-forcing her to confront the fragile line between truth and survival.
“It troubled me that innocent priests, some no longer alive, are being accused of crimes they never committed. At the same time, legitimate victims have often been silenced or ignored. Priest explores both sides-unjust accusations and the devastating reality of actual abuse- while showing the high cost of seeking truth.”
This award marks another milestone in Dawson's writing career. His first novel, Searching for Noriko (2021), a WWII romantic thriller, was recognized at the Palm Beach Book Festival. His forthcoming work, Borderline, will explore the dangers faced by a federal prosecutor confronting Mexican drug cartels and political enemies.
A former insurance and law professional with a degree from New York Law School, Dawson also served as a bilingual volunteer with the Red Cross in the aftermath of 9/11. Today, he lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida with his wife Jane, enjoying tennis, motorcycling, history, travel, and time with family.
Priest is published under Luna Del Lobo Books and is available for purchase on Amazon . For more information, visit:
Global Book Network with Paul Ryden!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- Cregis And Sumsub Host Web3 Compliance And Trust Summit In Singapore
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Nodepay Launches Crypto's Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
CommentsNo comment