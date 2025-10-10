Top Realtor In Boca Raton, FL Highlights Historic 1935 Office Building With Modern Amenities Now Available For Lease On High-Traffic Downtown Delray Beach Street

Delray Beach, FL - A remarkable 1935 office building located at 112 SE 10th Street in downtown Delray Beach is now available for immediate lease, offering businesses a unique opportunity to establish their operations in a historic property with modern conveniences. The two-story, 5,040 square foot building combines vintage charm with contemporary functionality, positioned on a high-traffic street with excellent visibility.

The property features an impressive layout designed to accommodate various business needs. The space includes 11+ office suites, two reception areas, two conference rooms, and the flexibility to add nine additional cubicles if needed.

"This building represents an incredible opportunity for businesses looking to establish themselves in downtown Delray Beach," said Matan Morag. "The combination of historic character and modern amenities, plus the prime location, makes this an ideal space for various professional services."

Modern conveniences include a full kitchen, kitchenette with washer/dryer hookups, and four bathrooms featuring one full bathroom with shower and three half-baths. The property also boasts a large concrete patio and spacious fenced-in backyard, recently upgraded with a new standing-seam aluminum roof. The versatile space is perfect for day spas, real estate brokerages, developers, mortgage companies, architectural firms, engineering offices, title companies, law offices, or CPA/accounting firms.

For businesses seeking a prestigious downtown Delray Beach location with exceptional visibility and flexible lease terms, this historic office building offers unmatched potential.