Resmed's Airsensetm 11 CPAP Machines Revolutionize Sleep Apnea Treatment With Advanced Features And Enhanced Comfort

San Diego, CA - October 10, 2025 - ResMed, a global leader in sleep and respiratory care, is proud to introduce the AirSense 11 series of CPAP machines , setting a new standard in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Building upon ResMed's legacy of innovation, the AirSense 11 combines cutting-edge technology with user-centric design to deliver an unparalleled sleep therapy experience.

Advanced Features for Optimal Therapy

The AirSense 11 series offers three models: AutoSet, CPAP, and Elite, each equipped with features designed to enhance comfort and compliance. The AutoRamp function begins therapy at a low pressure to help users fall asleep comfortably, gradually increasing to the prescribed pressure once sleep is detected. The integrated heated humidifier with Climate Control ensures optimal humidity levels, reducing dryness and irritation. Additionally, the AutoSet algorithm automatically adjusts pressure throughout the night to meet changing needs, providing personalized therapy.

myAir: Personalized Support at Your Fingertips

Each AirSense 11 machine includes access to ResMed's myAir, a user-friendly online support program and app. myAir offers personalized coaching, sleep reports, and tips to help users understand their therapy progress and stay motivated. The Personal Therapy Assistant guides users through setup and troubleshooting, while Care Check-In provides tailored assistance to meet individual needs.

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

ResMed's commitment to quality is evident in the AirSense 11's sleek, modern design and intuitive touchscreen interface. The machine's quiet operation and compact size make it a convenient addition to any bedroom. Furthermore, the AirSense 11 is equipped with over-the-air upgrade capability, ensuring that users receive the latest features and improvements without the need for manual updates.

A Step Forward in Sleep Apnea Care

Obstructive sleep apnea affects millions worldwide, leading to disrupted sleep and increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic conditions. The AirSense 11 series represents a significant advancement in home sleep therapy, combining ResMed's expertise in respiratory care with the latest digital health technologies. By empowering users with personalized tools and support, ResMed aims to improve adherence to therapy and overall sleep health.

Availability

The AirSense 11 series is now available through authorized ResMed providers and select online retailers. For more information on the AirSense 11 and to find a provider near you, visit ResMed's official website.

About ResMed

ResMed is a global leader in digital health and cloud-connected medical devices for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other chronic conditions. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ResMed's mission is to help people live healthier, higher-quality lives through innovative solutions. Operating in over 140 countries, ResMed is committed to transforming care for people with chronic conditions.