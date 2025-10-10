Seniiors Unveils AI-Enhanced Senior-Care Platform Amid Rapidly Growing Agetech Market

MENAFN - GetNews) Reinforcing Seniiors' leadership in digital senior care with data-driven automation and deep insights into the future of aging.







New York - Seniiors , the comprehensive cloud platform for managing senior-care facilities, today announced the global rollout of its AI-powered suite-an innovation that integrates predictive analytics, intelligent automation, and real-time alerts directly into daily caregiving operations. This launch positions Seniiors at the forefront of an accelerating transformation in the global AgeTech market, which is currently valued at $2 trillion.

The AgeTech Moment Has Arrived

Across the world, demographics are reshaping economies and care systems alike. By 2030, one in six people will be over 60, and by 2050 that population will double to 2.1 billion-with the 80-plus group tripling to 426 million. In the United States, all 73 million Baby Boomers will be 65 or older by the end of this decade, driving a surge in demand for high-quality, technology-enabled care.

This unprecedented demographic shift is fueling an enormous opportunity. Analysts estimate that AI in elderly care is forecast to soar from US $47 billion to US $322 billion by 2034. It's clear that aging is no longer just a social issue; it's one of the most dynamic growth frontiers in global technology.

Smarter Care, Powered by AI

At the heart of Seniiors' mission is a simple but powerful goal: give time back to caregivers and improve every resident's quality of life. The platform unites all aspects of care-planning, communication, and oversight-into a single intelligent dashboard. Its new AI suite analyzes resident patterns, predicting risks such as falls or sudden changes in well-being before they happen. Routine tasks, scheduling, and documentation are automated, freeing staff from paperwork to focus on personal interaction and empathy.

Dynamic visual dashboards provide instant clarity across an organization-highlighting resident wellness trends, staffing balance, and emerging needs. Integrated sentiment tracking captures both resident mood and caregiver morale, while machine-learning models offer personalized housing or care recommendations. Together, these tools transform care homes from reactive to predictive environments.

Designed for Families, Built for the Future

Beyond efficiency, Seniiors is redefining how families stay connected. The upcoming Family Experience App will allow relatives to communicate with staff in real time, review updates, sign documents digitally, and participate in their loved ones' daily moments from anywhere. Integrations with Apple Watch and Alexa will soon provide continuous wellness insights-heart rate, sleep, mobility-creating a seamless ecosystem of data and compassion.

The result is not just operational software but an operating system for aging, where automation, analytics, and human connection work hand in hand.

A Word from the Founders

“Robust AI integration in senior care isn't just a differentiator-it's essential,” said Konstansa Bobchev, CEO of Seniiors.“Our platform gives care homes foresight into residents' needs and enables smarter staffing, so that technology amplifies-not replaces-human care.”

Max Kyrychenko, CTO, added:“As the senior-care tech market doubles in size, our mission is to make every care home both efficient and deeply human. We're building AI intelligence that sits quietly behind every action, helping teams anticipate rather than react.”

The Future of Care Is Here

The market potential is vast, but the true impact lies in lives improved and time restored. Many facilities still rely on paper-based task lists and fragmented systems. Seniiors replaces those inefficiencies with a cohesive, secure, and data-driven platform-helping operators elevate transparency, quality, and family trust.

As aging populations continue to expand, AI-powered coordination platforms like Seniiors will become the cornerstone of sustainable, high-quality care worldwide.

About Seniiors

Founded in 2020, Seniiors is a next-generation management and intelligence platform for senior-care homes. The company combines resident tracking, automated workflows, real-time alerts, and predictive analytics in one cloud system, empowering caregivers to focus on people, not paperwork.

For demonstrations, partnership opportunities, or media inquiries, visit Seniiors or contact ....

Seniiors Customer Testimonials :