Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh Announces Adoption Of Five Aspiring Female Athletes In Responsibility With SISF At Stree India Sports Conclave
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 10th October 2025: Inaugurated by Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh, Cabinet Minister, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, With the aim of giving women athletes an equal share in the sports arena and bringing forth hidden talents from villages, towns, and underprivileged communities across the country, the Stree India Sports Foundation today organized the â€œStree India Sports Conclave" at Maharashtra Sadan, Delhi.
The event was inaugurated by, Chief Guest, Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh, Cabinet Minister, Govt. of NCT of Delhi with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony. Padma Shri Dr. Deepa Malik, India's First Woman Paralympic Medalist, Smt. Rivaba Ravindra Singh Jadeja and Dr. Jaideep Arya, Chairman, Haryana Yog Aayog and General Secretary, World Yogasana and Yogasana Bharat was also present as a guest on this occasion.
The main highlight of the event was the launch of the Stree India Sports Foundation's official podcast and website, which will showcase the stories and achievements of women athletes across the country to the world.
"I urge Stree India Sports Foundation to share the names and details of five promising female athletes, and I assure full support to meet all their needs and help them advance their sports careers," - said, Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh, Cabinet Minister, Government of NCT of Delhi.
Renowned personalities and stalwarts from the sports arena across the country attended the event, including, Shri Ashok Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Sports University Haryana; Dr. Jaideep Arya, Chairman, Haryana Yog Aayog and General Secretary, World Yogasana and Yogasana Bharat; Shri. Yogesh Kathuniya, Two Times Paralympic Silver Medalist; Meena Devi, Mother of Yogesh Kathuniya ; Ms. Seema Tomar, Indian Trap Shooter; Smt. Rivaba Ravindra Singh Jadeja, MLA, Gujarat; Dr. Shreya Rasania, Sports Medicine Physician; Dr. Kangana Juneja Kansal, Sports Physiotherapist; Dr. Neha Jainer Bhatia, Homeopathic Physician and Yoga Therapist; Ms. Arundhati Chaudhary, Indian Boxer; Shri Devesh Chandra Srivastava (IPS), Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi; Shri Manoj Verma, National President, United Muaythai Association India; and Mayank Srivastava (IPS) Deputy Director General, Sports Authority of India among several other distinguished guests.
The Stree India Sports Foundation President, Smt. Geeta Singh, said in her inaugural address, "When women choose sports, they are often told, 'This is boys' work.' We want to change this mindset because change begins at the foundation. With the support of the government, we aim to create a safe and inclusive sports ecosystem so that every woman athlete receives adequate support and opportunities."
On this occasion, children from Yogasana India presented two spectacular performances, which were highly appreciated by the audience.
This conclave marked a significant milestone in the empowerment of women athletes, emphasizing the importance of equality, recognition, and opportunity in sports. It reinforced Stree India Sports Foundation's commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive ecosystem where every female athlete can thrive and achieve her fullest potential.
