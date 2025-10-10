403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait First Deputy PM Holds Talks With The Interpol Chief
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- The visiting Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah held talks on Friday with the Interpol President Major General Ahmad Nasser Al-Raisi on issues of common interest in the security realms.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior said Sheikh Fahad Yusuf, accompanied by the State of Kuwait Ambassador to France Abdullah Al-Shahin, met Maj. Gen. Al-Raisi in the city of Lyon.
The talks covered combating organized crime, international trafficking and cross border challenges.
It quoted the First Deputy Prime Minister as affirming that the State of Kuwait has maintained keenness on bolstering the relations with the Interpol since the organization's establishment in 1965.
Kuwait has been active on various arenas of international security cooperation because it believes that the global cooperation in the security sector is the basis for protecting communities from terrorism and organized crime, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf said.
Kuwait has linked up its land, sea and air exits with the Interpol database, thus cementing the border security and facilitated early discovery of stolen documents, he added.
Moreover, Kuwaiti officers are temporarily employed to work at the Interpol Secretariat General in Lyon and the Innovation Center in Singapore. Additionally, Kuwait participates in testing projects such as the AI program, the "silver notice" to recover assets, specialized committees such as the commissions for financial and legal affairs.
The statement noted that the two sides examined the top international experiences in combating electronic crimes and the international trafficking for taking lessons to sharpen the national cadres' skills and the security networks.
In the end of the meeting, Maj. Gen. Al-Raisi decorated the Kuwaiti first deputy premier with the Interpol medal of highest honor in appreciation of the State of Kuwait's support for the organization. (end)
ajr
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior said Sheikh Fahad Yusuf, accompanied by the State of Kuwait Ambassador to France Abdullah Al-Shahin, met Maj. Gen. Al-Raisi in the city of Lyon.
The talks covered combating organized crime, international trafficking and cross border challenges.
It quoted the First Deputy Prime Minister as affirming that the State of Kuwait has maintained keenness on bolstering the relations with the Interpol since the organization's establishment in 1965.
Kuwait has been active on various arenas of international security cooperation because it believes that the global cooperation in the security sector is the basis for protecting communities from terrorism and organized crime, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf said.
Kuwait has linked up its land, sea and air exits with the Interpol database, thus cementing the border security and facilitated early discovery of stolen documents, he added.
Moreover, Kuwaiti officers are temporarily employed to work at the Interpol Secretariat General in Lyon and the Innovation Center in Singapore. Additionally, Kuwait participates in testing projects such as the AI program, the "silver notice" to recover assets, specialized committees such as the commissions for financial and legal affairs.
The statement noted that the two sides examined the top international experiences in combating electronic crimes and the international trafficking for taking lessons to sharpen the national cadres' skills and the security networks.
In the end of the meeting, Maj. Gen. Al-Raisi decorated the Kuwaiti first deputy premier with the Interpol medal of highest honor in appreciation of the State of Kuwait's support for the organization. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment