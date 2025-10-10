403
US Pres. Warns Of Hostile Trade, Hits At China
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (KUNA) - US President Donald Trump sharply criticized China on Friday, over its 'monopolistic' economic policies regarding rare earth minerals, threatening to cancel his scheduled meeting with President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum in South Korea later this month.
Trump said on his Truth Social platform, "Some very strange things are happening in China! They are becoming very hostile, and sending letters to Countries throughout the World, that they want to impose Export Controls on each and every element of production having to do with Rare Earths, and virtually anything else they can think of, even if it's not manufactured in China."
We have been contacted by other Countries who are extremely angry at this great Trade hostility, which came out of nowhere.", he added.
He also threatened to cancel his scheduled meeting with President Xi Jinping.
He stressed that Washington would not hesitate to confront China financially for every item they have managed to monopolize, noting that a number of 'painful' policies and measures against Chinese imports into the United States are currently under consideration. (end)
amm
amm
