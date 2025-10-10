HKTDC And HKSTP Will Stage Hong Kong Tech Pavilions At GITEX Global 2025 In Dubai

22 exhibitors to present cutting-edge AI and explore opportunities in the Middle East



Featuring cutting-edge solutions and innovations in AI and robotics, IoT and greentech in two exhibition venues Pitching sessions and networking dinner will enable exhibitors to explore business opportunities and build local network in the Middle East

Dubai, MENA - October 10, 2025 - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will join hands with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) to stage two pavilions at GITEX Global 2025, a prominent tech exhibition, from 13 to 17 October in Dubai.

Aside from featuring 22 exhibitors showcasing the latest products and solutions in AI and robotics, IoT and greentech, the event will also include pitching sessions and a networking dinner to help the industry explore business opportunities in the rapidly growing Middle East market, while highlighting Hong Kong's innovation and technology (I&T) enterprises and its unique advantages as an international I&T hub.

Marking its 45th edition this year, GITEX is expected to attract over 200,000 attendees from more than 180 countries, bringing together tech giants and innovative start-ups across fields, such as AI, cybersecurity, smart mobility and greentech.

As the Middle East market grows rapidly, Hong Kong's tech SMEs and start-ups are showing increasing interest in tapping into the region.

Daniel Lam, Regional Director of the Middle East and Africa of the HKTDC, remarked: “Middle Eastern countries have been actively developing on the AI front in recent years, leveraging their unique advantages in low-cost energy and capital strength. The Hong Kong Tech Pavilions at GITEX Global in Dubai will connect promising Hong Kong I&T enterprises with partners in the Middle East and beyond. This not only helps them expand into international innovation markets, but also attracts investors from the Middle East and around the world to use Hong Kong as a gateway to China and the wider Asia region.”

In his latest Policy Address, the Hong Kong SAR Chief Executive John Lee said Hong Kong would promote the development of the AI and data science industries, recognising AI as the key driving force of the next wave of scientific and technological revolution as well as industrial transformation.

With the advantages in scientific research, capital, data and talents, Hong Kong is poised to become a global hub for AI development. According to the InvestHK's 2024 Startup Survey, the number of start-ups has surged to nearly 4,700, a record that underscores the ecosystem's vitality.

Making its return since 2020, the Hong Kong Tech Pavilions at GITEX Global 2025 aim to help Hong Kong tech SMEs and start-ups connect with Middle Eastern investors and support the region's AI development needs, while also promoting the Hong Kong start-up ecosystem.

Many of the Hong Kong Tech Pavilions' exhibitors focus on AI services. For example, the HKSAR Environmental Protection Department (Booth no.: H23-A50-05) uses AI for environmental assessment and planning. Their work includes developing the AI Environmental Air Nuisance Investigation Robot Dog, building a Hong Kong environmental data repository and creating AI systems for monitoring noise and wastewater.

TradeMonday (Booth no.: H23-A50-06), offers a vertical GenAI SaaS platform that automates retail analytics and workflows, transforming data into profit-driving decisions with pre-trained AI agents. The company is backed by venture capital funds from Hong Kong, T�rkiye and the US.

The award-winning Digital Twin solution from Chain Technology Development Co. Limited (Booth no.: H23-A50-01) brings together AI, IoT data and spatial intelligence to address the needs in the architecture, engineering, construction and operation industries to shape a smarter, safer and more sustainable smart city

Also participating is Man Yue Electronics Company Limited, a manufacturer and supplier of high-quality electronic components, whose products emphasise sustainability and carbon neutrality.

In addition to the Hong Kong Tech Pavilions at GITEX Global 2025, there will be another pavilion at Expand North Star at Dubai Harbour on 12-15 October, led by HKSTP to showcase innovative solutions of its 10 park companies. Participating start-ups will also take part in the Supernova Challenge pitching competition. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University will also participate in Expand North Star to showcase its technological achievements and business solutions.

To help Hong Kong exhibitors establish a stronger network with the Middle East and international markets, the HKTDC will host a networking dinner on 14 October together with the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai. Around 80 industry representatives from local and international sectors are expected to attend.

The HKTDC will also organise 12 pitching sessions on-site, during which participating companies will present their innovative solutions to investors, businesses and government agencies.

