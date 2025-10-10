Hotpack Runs Triple Health Checkup Programmes For Employees Across The UAE

Dubai, UAE - October 10, 2025: Hotpack, the UAE-based global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has recently conducted a series of health checkup initiatives for its employees across the UAE, reinforcing the company's commitment to workplace wellbeing and preventive healthcare. The wellness programmes included a complementary ‘Annual Health Check-Up', ‘Heart Checkup' on ‘World Heart Day' and ‘Eye Checkup' for its workforce in multiple units.

Over 500 employees participated in the annual health checkup conducted at the facilities of Hotpack in Dubai and Umm Al Quwain, in collaboration with Life Pharmacy and Amina Hospital, in the respective emirates. The programme offered the participating employees a range of basic screening tests, including blood pressure, blood sugar, dental examinations, and GP consultations.

Hotpack marked the recent World Heart Day with the launch of its ‘Happy Hearts Initiative', in collaboration with NMC Royal Hospital, under the Hotpack Happiness programme. Meanwhile, the company collaborated with Naas Opticals to conduct complimentary eye check-ups across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, and Dubai, where employees received one-to-one consultations and detailed eye testing as part of the extended wellness drive.

This reflects our commitment to promote the health and overall wellbeing of its workforce, ensuring that employee care remains a key priority alongside operational excellence, said Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Founder, Group CEO & Managing Director of Hotpack, commenting on the initiative.

“At Hotpack, our employees are the foundation of our success, and their health and well-being are central to everything we do. The trio health checkup programmes not only provide valuable medical support but also emphasise our ongoing commitment to creating a safe, healthy, and supportive workplace environment. We are planning to expand the initiative across other Emirates in the coming months, making health checkups more accessible for employees at additional facilities,” he added.

Mr. Zainudeen PB, Co- Founder, Group COO & Executive Director of Hotpack, expanded upon Hotpack's employee-oriented values, saying, “Health initiatives like this are about prevention as much as care. By offering employees access to screenings and consultations, we can help identify potential health concerns early and encourage healthier lifestyle choices. It is part of our responsibility as an employer to create an environment where our workforce feels both supported and valued.”

“Wellness is a continuous journey, and we want to ensure our people feel cared for both professionally and personally. The Happy Hearts Initiative reflects our proactive approach to preventive care, encouraging our teams to take heart health seriously while adopting better lifestyle habits. This campaign reflects our promise to invest in their holistic well-being and aligns with our broader vision of being a responsible, people-first organisation,” he added.

Mr. Anvar PB, Group CTO and Executive Director of Hotpack, further said, “Our operations rely on the dedication and energy of our teams, and maintaining their health is crucial to sustaining productivity and safety across our facilities. The ‘Annual Health Check-Up' is one of many steps we are taking to ensure that employee well-being is embedded in our company culture, not just as an initiative but as a long-term commitment.”

“The Health Day campaign is one of several wellness initiatives under the Hotpack Happiness program, which focuses on fostering employee engagement, health, and work-life balance through regular activities and support systems. The ‘Happy Hearts Initiative' aimed to promote heart health awareness and encourage healthy lifestyle habits among employees. As part of the initiative, employees underwent comprehensive cardiac screenings, including consultations, ECGs, and echocardiograms,” he added.

The inclusion of the Happy Hearts Initiative further strengthens this programme, reinforcing Hotpack's goal of building a healthier, happier, and more connected workplace. Hotpack extended its appreciation to NMC Royal Hospital, Amina Hospital, Life Pharmacy Group and Naas Opticals for their partnership and to all participating employees and volunteers for their enthusiasm and commitment. The initiative is planned as a long-term programme and will continue to expand across other emirates in the coming months.

