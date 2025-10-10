403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
British International School Of Washington Recognized Among DC's Top Private High Schools
EINPresswire/ -- The British International School of Washington (BISW) has been recognized by Niche as one of the Top 10 Private High Schools in the District of Columbia, ranking #8 overall and earning an A+ Overall Grade. This recognition highlights BISW’s commitment to academic excellence, global learning, and student wellbeing in the heart of Georgetown.
A GLOBAL EDUCATION ROOTED IN EXCELLENCE
Part of the Nord Anglia Education global family of schools, BISW offers a uniquely international learning experience through the International Baccalaureate (IB) and IGCSE programmes. The school’s curriculum combines academic rigor with creativity and personal growth, preparing students to succeed at leading universities around the world.
Principal Oona Carlin said, “We're proud to be recognized among the top private high schools in Washington, D.C. This achievement reflects our teachers’ dedication, our students’ curiosity, and strength of our diverse community. At BISW, we believe every child has unlimited potential and we work each day to ensure they are prepared for success wherever their journey takes them.”
STUDENTS THRIVE AND ACHIEVE GLOBALLY
BISW’s diverse student body represents more than 70 nationalities, creating a dynamic learning environment where international perspectives are celebrated. One BISW graduate shared on Niche, “I joined the school in my final three years of high school and had the best years of my life. The IB programme was challenging, but the teachers were great in preparing us. I accepted an offer from a top Canadian university and also received an Ivy League admission. My friends went on to top universities in the US, UK, France, Singapore, and beyond. I recommend this school to any high school student.”
DISCOVER WHAT MAKES BISW STAND OUT
With competitors such as Washington International School, Georgetown Day School, and Sidwell Friends School, BISW continues to distinguish itself through its globally focused curriculum, supportive community, and personalized approach to learning.
Families are invited to visit the school’s Niche profile to learn more about its A+ rating and to register for an upcoming Open House or campus tour.
ABOUT THE BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF WASHINGTON
The British International School of Washington (BISW), part of Nord Anglia Education, is a leading private international school located in Georgetown. Serving students ages 2 to 18, BISW offers the International Baccalaureate and IGCSE programmes, fostering academic excellence, creativity, and global citizenship. Learn more here.
ABOUT NORD ANGLIA EDUCATION
As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.
Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.
No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.
Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 95,000 students from ages 3 to 18.
To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to
A GLOBAL EDUCATION ROOTED IN EXCELLENCE
Part of the Nord Anglia Education global family of schools, BISW offers a uniquely international learning experience through the International Baccalaureate (IB) and IGCSE programmes. The school’s curriculum combines academic rigor with creativity and personal growth, preparing students to succeed at leading universities around the world.
Principal Oona Carlin said, “We're proud to be recognized among the top private high schools in Washington, D.C. This achievement reflects our teachers’ dedication, our students’ curiosity, and strength of our diverse community. At BISW, we believe every child has unlimited potential and we work each day to ensure they are prepared for success wherever their journey takes them.”
STUDENTS THRIVE AND ACHIEVE GLOBALLY
BISW’s diverse student body represents more than 70 nationalities, creating a dynamic learning environment where international perspectives are celebrated. One BISW graduate shared on Niche, “I joined the school in my final three years of high school and had the best years of my life. The IB programme was challenging, but the teachers were great in preparing us. I accepted an offer from a top Canadian university and also received an Ivy League admission. My friends went on to top universities in the US, UK, France, Singapore, and beyond. I recommend this school to any high school student.”
DISCOVER WHAT MAKES BISW STAND OUT
With competitors such as Washington International School, Georgetown Day School, and Sidwell Friends School, BISW continues to distinguish itself through its globally focused curriculum, supportive community, and personalized approach to learning.
Families are invited to visit the school’s Niche profile to learn more about its A+ rating and to register for an upcoming Open House or campus tour.
ABOUT THE BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF WASHINGTON
The British International School of Washington (BISW), part of Nord Anglia Education, is a leading private international school located in Georgetown. Serving students ages 2 to 18, BISW offers the International Baccalaureate and IGCSE programmes, fostering academic excellence, creativity, and global citizenship. Learn more here.
ABOUT NORD ANGLIA EDUCATION
As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.
Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.
No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.
Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching over 95,000 students from ages 3 to 18.
To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- Cregis And Sumsub Host Web3 Compliance And Trust Summit In Singapore
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Nodepay Launches Crypto's Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
CommentsNo comment