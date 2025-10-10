Dubai: Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Crash After Driving Against Traffic Flow

In a recent accident, a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle on Umm Suqeim Street near the Al Barsha South intersection. The crash occurred when the motorcyclist drove against the direction of traffic.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic explained that the Command and Control Room received a report about the incident, prompting the immediate dispatch of traffic patrols and ambulance teams to the site.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the motorcyclist's wrong-way driving led to a direct collision with the vehicle, resulting in severe injuries that required hospitalisation.

He added that traffic accident experts promptly conducted an on-site inspection and collected evidence to determine the exact circumstances of the crash, while traffic patrols managed the scene to prevent congestion and facilitate the swift arrival of emergency services.

Dubai Police have warned motorists of the grave dangers of such reckless behaviour that can lead to fatal head-on collisions, endanger drivers and pedestrians, cause severe traffic disruptions, and result in significant human and material losses.

The fine for driving against traffic is Dh600, with four black points and vehicle impoundment for seven days. Additionally, Article (98) of the Traffic Law stipulates a Dh500 fine for obstructing traffic flow.

Brigadier Suwaidan stressed that driving a vehicle or motorcycle against traffic poses a direct threat to lives and remains one of the main causes of deadly road accidents. He urged all road users to adhere to the correct lanes and respect traffic rules to ensure their safety and that of others.