MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Newly developed eAxle adopted for TOYOTA's new "bZ4X"

KARIYA, JAPAN, October 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - BluE Nexus Corporation (Headquarters: Anjo City, Aichi Prefecture; President: Hidetoshi Uchiyama, hereinafter“BluE”) and AISIN Corporation (Headquarters: Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture; President: Moritaka Yoshida, hereinafter“AISIN”), and DENSO CORPORATION (Headquarters: Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture; President: Shinnosuke Hayashi, hereinafter“DENSO”) have jointly developed an eAxle that achieves high power performance in a compact size, contributing to improved vehicle energy efficiency. This product will be installed in the new Toyota bZ4X.

The newly adopted eAxle, new inverter with a flat, double-sided cooling structure that incorporates advanced SiC (silicon carbide) power semiconductors and cooling technology, thereby enhancing output density and efficiency. Furthermore, transmission efficiency has been improved by enhancing gear precision and reducing oil agitation resistance through casing shape optimization. Through these technological advancements in eAxle, we are supporting the creation of vehicles that not only enhance practicality, such as extending driving range, but also pursue the pleasant driving experience and comfort that defines the bZ4X. Furthermore, it contributes to TOYOTA's“multi-pathway” approach, which addresses the diverse needs of customers in every country and region as we strive to achieve carbon neutrality.

Moving forward, BluE, AISIN, and DENSO will continue to leverage our respective strengths and expertise to provide valuable technologies and products and contribute to a carbon-neutral society by having our products equipped in all types of electric vehicles.







Front-mounted eAxle (167 kW)







Rear-wheel drive eAxle (88 kW)

Source: DensoSectors: Automotive