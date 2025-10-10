403
Trust Automation To Showcase Counter-UAS Solutions At AUSA Annual Meeting
EINPresswire/ -- Trust Automation Inc., a leader in motion control, power management and electronic systems for defense and commercial applications, will showcase its advanced counter unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) capabilities at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition, October 13-15, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.
At the core of Trust’s C-UAS offering is the Government collaborated Small-Unmanned Air Defense System (SUADS), which provides both fixed-site protection — such as Air Force base defense operations — and rapidly deployable defense for key assets and units in combat zones. SUADS delivers layered, adaptable protection designed to detect, track and defeat Group 1, 2 and 2+ UAS threats through scalable, modular, upgradable architecture.
Complementing SUADS is Trust’s weapons-mountable GAT™ UAS Jammer, which empowers individual warfighters to directly counter local hostile UAS activity across C2 and GNSS bands. Combined with Trust’s broader suite of radio frequency countermeasures, these solutions provide military forces with flexible, mission-tailored options to neutralize evolving aerial threats.
Trust invites defense professionals, military leaders and industry partners to visit Booth 1939 at AUSA 2025 to explore its C-UAS technologies and discuss mission-specific requirements. With more than 40,000 attendees and representation from over 90 countries, the event is an ideal venue to discover how Trust is advancing the defense against unmanned threats.
About Trust Automation
Trust Automation, headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California for over 35 years, delivers engineering solutions for demanding environments in the defense, semiconductor and industrial automation markets. Its product lineup includes custom motors, linear drives, digital drives and assemblies, C-UAS and cybersecurity technologies. The company operates out of a 104,000-square-foot facility that supports a team of engineers, designers, manufacturers and customer service employees.
About Trust Automation
Trust Automation, headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California for over 35 years, delivers engineering solutions for demanding environments in the defense, semiconductor and industrial automation markets. Its product lineup includes custom motors, linear drives, digital drives and assemblies, C-UAS and cybersecurity technologies. The company operates out of a 104,000-square-foot facility that supports a team of engineers, designers, manufacturers and customer service employees.
