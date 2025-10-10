Sama X Marks GITEX Debut With Expanded Starlink-Based Solutions For Regional And Global Markets

Sama X , an authorized Starlink global reseller, is participating for the first time at GITEX Global , the Middle East's largest technology exhibition and innovation platform. Under the slogan of“Effortless Connectivity, Limitless Business”, Sama X will showcase how its transformative connectivity solutions empower businesses, professionals, governments, and communities, simplifying access to digital prosperity.

Backed by Alghanim Industries, Sama X was launched in early 2025 and is an official global channel for Starlink's advanced low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite-based services - the most sophisticated internet system ever deployed. Through its unique approach to providing the world's most advanced satellite communication, Sama X ensures a seamless and personal experience, including individual consultation, rapid installation, local support, and a 24/7 call center in both English and Arabic. Beyond concierge-like service, Sama X offers a suite of tools and capabilities designed to maximize the customer experience and value, featuring its 'MatriX' customer portal, which puts network monitoring and management controls at the fingertips of each customer. From simple high-speed Internet access to fully integrated private network solutions, Sama X delivers the ideal connectivity to meet every customer's needs.

“When traditional networks fall short, Sama X delivers reliable connectivity that keeps you running,” says Amit Somani, CEO of Sama X.“Our debut at GITEX Global reflects our strong commitment to our customers across the region and across the globe. We look forward to showcasing not only our technical and operational capabilities, but also to providing a forum for potential customers and partners to interact with the Sama X team and learn first-hand about our unique offering and approach to serving the market.”

Starlink services have already received regulatory approvals in Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Yemen, and Lebanon, while the UAE has authorized Starlink for maritime use. Accelerating the adoption of Starlink across the region is ushering in a new age of connectivity on land and at sea.

Sama X will be present at GITEX Global in Hall 21, Stand H21-24, providing hands-on demonstrations and consultations throughout the event.

