iGarden Swim Jet P Series Named One of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iGarden, an innovative sub-brand of Fairland Group that brings joyful, artful living to families worldwide, today celebrates its Swim Jet P Series being named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025 . The honor recognizes a simple achievement: pro-grade currents, tuned for family life. "This recognition goes far beyond technical specifications," said Wind Gong, Chief Marketing Officer of iGarden. "We built a current that invites play and training. Outdoor living is where families connect." iGarden Swim Jet P Series brings professional-grade resistance and flow to the home pool, redefining what's possible in aquatic performance. Built from stainless steel, it combines full-inverter technology for quiet, variable power with a patented flow-channel design that produces a wide, even current of up to 1,100 gallons per minute (240 m3/h). The result is a system that adapts effortlessly-from family recreation to intensive swim training. At its core, a next-generation PMSM motor delivers up to 1,250W of smooth, efficient output, while the engineered flow velocity of up to 4.2 m/s reduces drag and enhances propulsion. With five adjustable wave modes, a wider wave area, and intuitive app and remote controls, the Swim Jet P Series provides precise control for swimmers of all levels. iGarden Swim Jet P Series was shaped by people, not just labs. Engineers tested flow profiles with kids and amateur and professional swimmers until the current felt right. Echo Ke, project manager, said: "We built for play and for practice." Real-world feedback came fast. Partnerships with USA Artistic Swimming and the German Rowing Federation underscore iGarden's growing global credibility and athlete-grade validation. TIME's recognition reinforces a powerful idea: consumer technology can be useful, elegant, and human-centered all at once. When silent power and thoughtful controls meet the social, emotional uses of a family pool, the product moves beyond appliance - it becomes part of daily life. About iGarden As an innovative sub-brand of Fairland Group, iGarden has been bringing joyful, artful living to families worldwide. By blending eco-smart technology with refined design, we shape outdoor spaces that feel alive, effortless, and inspiring. Our thoughtfully curated range-from pool cleaners and pumps to swim jets and lawn mowers-is crafted to elevate everyday living-quiet, sustainable, and beautiful. With iGarden, outdoor living becomes a feeling-of ease, of connection, of art in everyday motion. Always joyful. Always inspiring. Always sustainable. Official Website: igarden Media contact

