Xcoffee Launches The Region's First AI-Powered Smart Robotic Beverage

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2025 - XCoffee, a Singapore-based beverage technology company, unveiled the latest evolution of its AI-powered smart robotic beverage, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and quality in automated coffee and tea preparation across the region. Revolutionizing the Coffee and Tea Experience.The newly launched XCoffee smart robotic beverage machine combines artificial intelligence, data analytics, and precision engineering to deliver freshly brewed coffee and oriental tea around the clock. Each machine is designed to replicate the quality and consistency of a barista-made beverage while maintaining high operational efficiency.Using freshly roasted coffee beans and premium tea leaves, the machine grinds and brews each cup on demand. The process ensures that every beverage retains its natural aroma and flavor without the use of artificial flavouring or preservatives.Developed and engineered locally, XCoffee represents a homegrown effort to integrate technology with Singapore's deep-rooted coffee culture. From bean roasting to flavor profiling and robotic development, all aspects of the brand's innovation are conducted in-house.According to Deric Yeo, Chief Operating Officer of XCoffee, the company's goal is to redefine convenience through technology while maintaining a focus on quality."XCoffee's vision is to create a Singapore-born brand that reflects both precision and familiarity. Every cup embodies the balance between advanced automation and the taste preferences of the local market," said Yeo.XCoffee's smart robotic are designed for deployment in a wide range of high-traffic environments including shopping malls, offices, schools, residential areas, and transport hubs. Operating 24 hours a day, the machines allow users to enjoy freshly brewed beverages without long queues or dependency on store operating hours.The fully automated system ensures consistent taste and quality for every cup, while maintaining lower operational costs and minimal manpower requirements.Following its launch in Singapore, XCoffee has already expanded operations to Malaysia and Indonesia, with plans to enter additional ASEAN markets in the near future. The company aims to install 500 units across Singapore and scale progressively across the region through strategic franchise and partnership opportunities."The demand for convenient, high-quality beverages continues to grow across Asia," added Yeo. "XCoffee is positioned to meet that demand by offering a seamless blend of technology, efficiency, and great taste."