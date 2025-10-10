Reports Say Walmart Is Selling Unitree Humanoid Robots Online

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Walmart reportedly selling Unitree humanoid robots on its website: Retail reality or PR stunt?

October 10, 2025 by Mai Tao

A photograph (main image) has been circulating online this week showing a Walmart product listing for the Unitree G1 humanoid robot, priced at $21,600.

TechNode first reported the story in English, after having apparently discovered it on IThome . Technode noted that Walmart's website briefly carried a page offering the robot for sale with free shipping and a six-unit limit per customer.

But we checked that Walmart page and the listing can no longer be found. Walmart's website now returns the message“We couldn't find this page” when the supposed link is accessed.

However, if you look at the URL for the page, it does mention the“Unitree G1 Basic” (the official company image which we have displayed for you below). This lends credibility to the story – what else could have been on that Walmart page and be described as a“Unitree G1 Basic”?

Searches for“Unitree” on Walmart's site currently bring up nothing. The only evidence we found comes from screenshots shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account called“alt sammen”.

That raises an obvious question: Was this a genuine Walmart listing, or a carefully timed PR stunt – by Walmart itself, Unitree or someone else?

In some ways, it would not be that big of a deal if it was indeed being sold on Walmart's website – plenty of other websites are already selling the Unitree G1 Basic at various prices.

The only difference is that Walmart is as mainstream as retail gets, and seeing them selling humanoid robots would arguably be a watershed moment for wider human society and culture – or maybe we're overstating it. At least we're restraining ourselves from full blown hysteria.

Science fiction meets retail checkout

Even if it was fleeting, the idea of buying a humanoid robot on the world's most famous retailer's website with a couple of clicks is striking. It echoes the Channel 4 series Humans, where families went shopping for humanoid“synths” in a showroom (see video below).

If true, the Walmart listing would mark the first time an ordinary consumer – not a research lab, not a university, not a Fortune 500 company – could pick up a walking humanoid robot from a mainstream US retailer.

It would also suggest that humanoids are moving beyond lab demos and trade-show appearances into the realm of consumer-facing commerce.

The reality check

Unitree, a Chinese robotics company best known for its robotic dogs, has made the G1 humanoid available for sale for quite some time.

In China, the robot has been priced at around RMB 99,000 (about $13,500). Reports say Walmart's price tag was $21,600.

The G1 is capable of walking, balancing, and performing limited manipulation tasks, but it is not anywhere close to replacing human labor.

In fact, respected roboticist Rodney Brooks recently said that the idea humanoids could soon perform human-like dexterous work is“pure fantasy” .

That doesn't mean people won't buy them. Early adopters may treat humanoids as conversation pieces, developer platforms, or prestige gadgets – even if their utility is minimal for now.

Why the story matters

Whether or not the Walmart listing was genuine, the fact that so many people are talking about it shows where the cultural moment has landed.

Robots are no longer just industrial machines hidden away in factories. The idea that a humanoid could one day sit alongside consumer electronics on a retailer's website feels both absurd and inevitable.

For now, the evidence remains inconclusive. The Walmart page is gone, and the company has not publicly confirmed the listing. What we're left with are screenshots, reports, and a healthy dose of skepticism.

But even that is enough to spark the bigger question: are humanoid robots finally about to cross the line from research prototypes into everyday consumer life?