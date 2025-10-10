New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) Ready To Benefit From Silver And Gold Price Surge, Bolivia's Political Shift



Silver prices have surged more than 60% this year, nearing the all-time high of $49.45 per ounce.

Gold prices have surged roughly 53% this year, reaching new all time highs of over $4,000 per ounce.

In addition to strong investment appetite, industrial demand, particularly from solar and EV sectors, underpins silver's long-term fundamentals.

New Pacific's Silver Sand and Carangas (starter pit) projects in Bolivia could yield nearly 19 million ounces of silver annually.

Carangas also has significant gold potential, strengthening project economics amid high prices, as gold reached record highs above $4,000. Bolivia's October 19 presidential runoff may open the door for more foreign mining investment.

Silver prices climbed past $48 an ounce in early October, up well over 60% year-to-date and approaching the 1980 record of $49.45 ( ). The impressive surge is driven by both macroeconomic and structural factors: persistent inflation, growing industrial demand from renewable energy and electronics, and global uncertainty that is pushing investors into safe haven assets like precious metals ( ).

Industrial use is key to the growing demand and price surge. Silver demand in solar panels and electric vehicles has reached record levels, with projections that renewable infrastructure will consume more silver by 2050 than has been mined over the last five centuries. This dual role, as both an industrial and...

