Investornewsbreaks Gigcapital8 Corp. (NASDAQ: GIWWU) Closes $253 Million Initial Public Offering Including Full Over-Allotment Exercise

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GigCapital8 (NASDAQ: GIWWU) , a Cayman Islands exempted company and the eighth Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)(TM) vehicle of GigCapital Global, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 25,300,000 units at $10.00 per unit, including 3,300,000 units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, for total gross proceeds of $253 million. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-fifth of a Class A ordinary share upon completion of an initial business combination. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Oct. 6, 2025, under the symbol GIWWU. Led by CEO and Chairman Dr. Avi Katz, GigCapital8 plans to pursue a business combination within 24 months, targeting opportunities in aerospace and defense, cybersecurity, secured communications, quantum command and control systems, and artificial intelligence. D. Boral Capital LLC acted as sole lead book-running manager, with DLA Piper LLP (US) and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP serving as legal counsel to the company and underwriter, respectively.

To view the full press release, visit

About GigCapital8 Corp.

GigCapital8 Corp. is a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) company, also known as special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with a Mentor-Investor(TM) methodology and a mission to partner with a high technology differentiating company to forge a successful path to the public markets through a business combination. GigCapital8 Corp. aims to partner with an innovative company with exceptional leaders in order to create an industry-leading partnership that will be successful for years to come.

Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)(TM) and“Mentor-Investor(TM) are trademarks of GigManagement, LLC, a member entity of GigCapital Global and affiliate of GigCapital8 Corp., used pursuant to agreement.

For more information, please visit our website at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN