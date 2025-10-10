Investornewsbreaks Gigcapital8 Corp. (NASDAQ: GIWWU) Closes $253 Million Initial Public Offering Including Full Over-Allotment Exercise
To view the full press release, visit
About GigCapital8 Corp.
GigCapital8 Corp. is a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) company, also known as special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with a Mentor-Investor(TM) methodology and a mission to partner with a high technology differentiating company to forge a successful path to the public markets through a business combination. GigCapital8 Corp. aims to partner with an innovative company with exceptional leaders in order to create an industry-leading partnership that will be successful for years to come.
Private-to-Public Equity (PPE)(TM) and“Mentor-Investor(TM) are trademarks of GigManagement, LLC, a member entity of GigCapital Global and affiliate of GigCapital8 Corp., used pursuant to agreement.
For more information, please visit our website at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
InvestorWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment