Qatar Central Bank Governor Speaks At Police Academy
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Police Academy, represented by the College of Graduate Studies, hosted HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani, Qatar Central Bank (QCB) governor and the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority chairman, who delivered a public lecture to the participants of the Security Command and Staff Programme (Second Cohort).
This lecture was part of a series of academic events organised by the academy as part of its ongoing efforts to enrich the program with modern leadership concepts and strategic foresight. HE Sheikh Bandar addressed several key topics related to leadership and decision-making within government institutions, the role of the QCB in supporting national development, as well as issues of innovation and digital transformation in public administration.
He also emphasised the importance of governance, transparency, and the development of national competencies. The lecture further explored topics related to planning and public policy and their impact on institutional stability, in addition to leadership development in the public sector and risk management in complex work environments, all of which contribute to informed decision-making and the achievement of comprehensive development goals.
