How Sports Shape Success: Meet Otaro Alaka

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey to date.

My name is Otaro Alaka. I am a Nigerian American who grew up in Houston, Texas. Before joining GoDaddy, I was a professional athlete, playing for both the Baltimore Ravens and the Arlington Renegades. My time in the NFL was riddled with injuries so I had to make the difficult decision to close that chapter and begin exploring opportunities beyond football.

What attracted you to join GoDaddy?

The opportunity to work for a company like GoDaddy felt like a no brainer. A global tech company with 20 million customers worldwide seemed like a great landing spot for me. Getting to learn from and interact with the people here aligned with my goals to expand my technical knowledge while exploring a career that I have become passionate about.

That is what excited me the most about joining GoDaddy.

Are there any unexpected ways in which your sports background helps you in Customer Care?

Many of the skills and habits that I developed through my sports background have proven highly transferable in my professional life. It can be pretty easy to get overwhelmed and discouraged with the amount of information and tools that are needed to do this job effectively. However, my attitude and approach helped keep me on track and gave me the edge I needed to succeed. That attitude and approach came from 20 years of playing football.

How do you stay motivated and disciplined in your learning journey?

For me, its all about patience and consistency. Staying committed to your goals is crucial, even when you're not seeing instant results. It's all a part of the process. What's most important is that you show up everyday with a positive mindset, an eagerness to learn, and a hunger to get better every day.

What advice would you give to athletes considering a career beyond sports?

I would tell them they already have everything they need. Learning something new takes time and there will be growing pains. The intangibles that were required to play your sport will be the keys to success in the career you choose.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I love spending time with friends and family. I like to travel, listen to music, and work out. But most importantly, I love to eat!

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.



Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok Career Page

See where entrepreneurship is thriving alongside America's favorite sport. Visit getstarted/otaro .