Azizi: Free Zones' Role Key To Sustainable Development

KABUL (Pajhwok): In his speech at the World Congress of the Free Zones Organization (FZO) in China , Minister of Industry and Commerce Noorudin Azizi on Friday emphasized the fundamental role of free economic zones in economic and trade growth and achieving sustainable development.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce in a press release said that the World Congress of the Free Zones Organization (FZO) on re-evaluating trade based on digital solutions in a changing world was held with Azizi's participation.

He said the development of digital infrastructure, strengthening the private sector and coordination and regional cooperation were main factors in finding practical solutions to the development of special economic zones in Afghanistan.

He pointed to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce's programs to strengthen regional and international cooperation and called the role of international organizations important in their implementation.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce added that the participants of the meeting also shared their views and experiences on the development of free zones through e-commerce and emphasized the use of new technologies to achieve sustainable development goals.

