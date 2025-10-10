403
Creators 4 Mental Health Partners With Influential & OUTFRONT Media To Spotlight Mental Health In The Creator Economy
EINPresswire/ -- To mark World Mental Health Day, Creators 4 Mental Health, Influential, and OUTFRONT Media joined forces to highlight creator well-being and mental health across social media and digital culture. The initiative aims to reduce stigma, share resources, and spark a larger conversation that encourages openness and support.
As part of the launch, leading creators, advocates, and industry partners gathered in Times Square for a billboard takeover declaring that mental health must be a core pillar of the creator economy. Participating creators included Creators 4 Mental Health and What’s Trending founder Shira Lazar (@shiralazar + @whatstrending), Zachery Dereniowski (@mdmotivator), Nia Sioux (@niasioux), Collins Key (@collinskey), Hayley Kalil (@hayleyybaylee), Jordan Howlett (@jordan_the_stallion8), Dhar Mann (@dhar), Dale Moss (@dalemoss13), and more.
Creators have become one of the most powerful cultural forces in the world, providing entertainment, information, and inspiration to millions every day. Yet, like others with public platforms, creators face unique pressures that can affect their mental health.
“Times Square has always been a stage for cultural moments, and today is about using our powerful medium to put well-being front and center,” said Liz Rave, VP Marketing at OUTFRONT Media. “Partnering on this initiative allows us to use our reach to amplify an issue that impacts so many of today’s storytellers.”
The urgency is real: nearly 80% of creators report experiencing burnout, 2023 Awin & ShareASale study, with two-thirds saying it directly impacts their mental health. With inconsistent income, limited access to benefits, and the constant pressure to perform, creators face the demands of a full industry—without the protections of one.
“Creators are the gig workers of the digital age, and their mental health must be taken seriously,” said Shira Lazar, founder of Creators 4 Mental Health. “Openness is the first step to removing stigma. When creators share their experiences, it not only strengthens this community but also gives their audiences permission to talk about mental health in their own lives.”
“The World Health Organization reports that depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide and online interactions often play a significant role,” said Chris Detert, Chief Communications Officer at Influential. “We’re proud that Influential can join forces with Creators 4 Mental Health this World Mental Health Day to help affect a positive change.”
“I started my journey when I was depressed in medical school in Sydney, Australia, two women saved my life in the middle of the night because they just listened to me on the corner of a curb,” said creator Zachery Dereniowski. “I felt seen, I felt heard, and I wanted others to feel the same, so I started making videos to allow people to feel that way too. Five years later I'm here in Times Square on a billboard. I feel very blessed and grateful.”
The Times Square takeover is the first in a series of activations from Creators 4 Mental Health, with upcoming events in New York City (October 10), Washington, D.C. (October 16), and Atlanta (November). Later this month, C4MH will also release the largest study ever conducted on creator mental health—in partnership with Opus, BeReal, Statusphere, and Social Currant—offering deeper insights into the challenges creators face and strategies for building a more sustainable future.
About Creators 4 Mental Health
Creators 4 Mental Health is a first-of-its-kind initiative built by creators, for creators, dedicated to making mental well-being a core pillar of creator culture. Founded by Emmy-nominated host and What’s Trending founder Shira Lazar, the program’s mission is to equip creators with tools, strategies, and community support to navigate the unique personal and professional challenges of the creator economy. Through advocacy, mindfulness, and practical resources to combat burnout, Creators 4 Mental Health champions a healthier path forward—helping creators and the industry at large thrive emotionally, mentally, and professionally. For more information, visit creators4mentalhealth / @creators4mentalhealth
