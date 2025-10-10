Therasage Celebrates 25 Years Of Innovation, Integrity, And Accessible Wellness For All

EINPresswire/ -- Therasage , the family-founded wellness company that introduced infrared and natural healing technologies to homes long before they became mainstream, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary.

What began as a mission to help a family member navigate chronic illness has grown into a global community of wellness advocates - touching countless lives and inspiring greater awareness of natural, accessible approaches to well-being.

From One Family’s Mission to a Community of Care

Founded at the turn of the millennium, Therasage was among the early pioneers bringing full-spectrum infrared saunas, EMF-mitigation, and red-light therapy into home wellness. At a time when these modalities were largely unknown, Therasage helped spark broader interest in what has since become a recognized area of integrative health.

Over 25 years, the company’s tools have been embraced by wellness professionals, caregivers, athletes, and families alike - from those seeking better balance and vitality to high-performing individuals optimizing recovery and relaxation.

“When we founded Therasage, our only goal was to help one person heal,” said Robby Besner, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer. “To see that mission expand into a community that reaches around the world is humbling. What inspires us most is knowing our greatest innovations are still ahead.”

“From the beginning, Therasage has been about family,” added Melody Besner, Co-Founder. “We never imagined our daughter’s healing journey would spark connections with so many others. The love, trust, and gratitude we’ve shared for 25 years continue to drive us to create tools that bring comfort and empowerment into daily life.”

Rooted in Lyme - and a Mission That Still Heals

Therasage’s story began with love and necessity. When the Besner family’s daughter faced chronic Lyme disease, safe and effective support options were limited. That challenge inspired the creation of Therasage’s first infrared sauna - designed to help the body restore balance naturally.

What started as a single act of care has evolved into a 25-year legacy of innovation and service.

Today, as more public figures open up about their own health challenges, Therasage celebrates their courage and stands with all who are raising awareness about chronic conditions.

“We’re grateful that more people are using their platforms to bring attention to Lyme and chronic illness,” said Besner. “We’re here to support everyone on this journey - from families and caregivers to practitioners and educators. Healing is a collective mission.”

25 Years Later - Still Innovating. Still Inventing. Still Caring.

Therasage continues to uphold the same principles that shaped its earliest products: innovation, transparency, compassion, and accessibility.

For a quarter century, the company has built affordable, research-informed wellness tools designed to bring comfort and balance into everyday life. Its commitment to authenticity and consistency has earned the trust of both practitioners and home users worldwide.

“We’re not here for fame or fortune,” said Besner. “We’re here for the people. We stand by our work, we’re FDA-listed where applicable, and we create products meant to truly make a difference.”

Looking Ahead: The Next 25 Years of Accessible Healing

As Therasage celebrates this milestone, it looks toward a bold future of continued innovation - with a vision of bringing accessible, science-inspired wellness tools to every home.

To mark its 25th year, Therasage is introducing a series of new product advancements that honor its legacy while embracing the future of natural technology:

• TherAir Advanced – A home and professional system that refreshes air through light-activated oxygen processes, designed to support cleaner, more energized indoor environments.

• TheraGlow Mask2Go+ – A next-generation portable LED skincare mask combining red, blue, and yellow light for customizable at-home beauty care.

• TheraH2Go Advanced – An upgraded molecular hydrogen water and inhalation system featuring UV purification, structured water, red light, and resonance technology for deep hydration and balance.

• Limited Edition TheraProtect Pendant – A hand-crafted glass wearable embedded with frequency-tuned materials designed to help harmonize the body’s natural energy field and support resilience against environmental stressors.

Each innovation reflects Therasage’s enduring commitment to making high-quality wellness solutions more accessible - blending thoughtful design, craftsmanship, and compassion to meet the needs of families and practitioners around the world.

Future initiatives include advancements in frequency-based technology, bioenergetics, and adaptive wellness; digital education platforms connecting global communities; and training programs empowering practitioners with affordable, effective tools for care.

This next chapter builds on the same foundation that has guided Therasage since day one - authenticity, compassion, and an unwavering mission to make natural healing available to all.

About Therasage

Therasage is a family-founded wellness company pioneering infrared and natural healing technologies since 2000. Known for its portable infrared saunas, red-light devices, and EMF-reduction tools, Therasage’s mission is to make safe, science-inspired, and affordable wellness accessible to every home. Its products and protocols are trusted by wellness professionals, athletes, entertainers, and families worldwide.

