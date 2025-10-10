403
Robert Craig Films Highlights World Homeless Day: Dignity, Hope, And Action
EINPresswire/ -- October 10th is recognized as World Homeless Day, a day where communities around the world come together with a helping hand for those experiencing homelessness. Robert Craig Films continues their mission to spotlight the urgency of the homeless crisis across America to bring both impact and awareness to the situation.
“This World Homeless Day we would like to announce 50% off screenings of the feature film, No Address, alongside the documentary, Americans With No Address. As part of the Big 5 productions, there is also the novelization of the award-winning screenplay, a soundtrack, and an interactive study guide,” explained Jennifer Stolo, CEO of Robert Craig Films. “This Movement continues to grow at a critical moment as this crisis becomes more evident across the nation.”
No Address: The Movie:
Inspired by true events, this compelling drama captures the journey of a group of individuals experiencing homelessness. The film is a cinematic exploration of hope, humanity, and resilience as the characters navigate the stormy challenges of life with no physical address, showcasing the reality that homelessness can happen to anyone.
October 10th holds special significance as it is also World Homeless Day - an annual observance dedicated to raising awareness of the challenges of homelessness and encouraging communities to work together to prevent it and alleviate the suffering it causes.
Directed by Julia Verdin (Maya, Angie: Lost Girls), No Address follows a group of individuals who unexpectedly fall into homelessness. They bond together as an unconventional family, struggling to survive on the streets while warding off a harassing gang, unforgiving community, and local authorities.
No Address features celebrity cast members, including William Baldwin (Backdraft, Sliver), Xander Berkeley (Air Force One, The Walking Dead), Beverly D’Angelo (Vacation, American History X), Ashanti (Coach Carter, John Tucker Must Die), Kristanna Loken (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, In the Name of the Kings), Lucas Jade Zumann (20th Century Women, Sinister 2), Isabella Ferreira (Grey Matter, Crush), Patricia Velasquez (The Mummy Returns, The Curse of La Llarona), and Ty Pennington (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition).
Americans With No Address: The Documentary:
To ensure the accuracy of the “No Address” film, the producers of the feature film No Address embarked on a three-week bus tour, where they visited 20 major cities facing various rates of homelessness and interviewed over 175 people. Those interviews inspired the documentary Americans With No Address, which is now available on
Narrated by William Baldwin, this powerful new documentary confronts the urgent and escalating homelessness crisis in America which is now available to stream in the US + Canada.
As the nation grapples with mental health challenges, substance abuse, a lack of affordable housing, and economic instability, this film sheds light on the deep-rooted causes and calls for immediate action to prevent the catastrophic rise of homelessness in the USA. It goes to great lengths to uncover the truth about homelessness, promoting empathy and compassion for those who experience it.
About Robert Craig Films
Based in California, Robert Craig Films creates socially impactful movies that inspire empathy, action, and meaningful dialogue. Learn more at .
