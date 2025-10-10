Atyr Pharma, Inc. (ATYR) Securities Class Action Deadline Alert: Shamis & Gentile, P.A. Alerts Investors Of Important Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 8, 2025
aTyr Pharma Securities Class Action
Impacted investors may also contact attorney David Abel at ... or (305) 479-2299.
WHAT IS THIS LAWSUIT ABOUT?
aTyr Pharma recently conducted a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of intravenous Efzofitimod in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis (EFZO-FIT). The complaint alleges that, during the relevant period, the defendants disseminated false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the efficacy of Efzofitimod, particularly, the drug's capability to allow a patient to completely taper their steroid usage.
On September 15, 2025, the truth allegedly emerged when aTyr Pharma hosted an investor presentation where it announced topline results for the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT study of Efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis. Specifically, aTyr Pharma disclosed that EFZO-FIT failed to meet its primary endpoint of change from baseline in mean daily oral corticosteroid dose at week 48. Additionally, aTyr Pharma announced that the company's next step was to engage with the FDA to determine a path forward, given the disappointing topline results.
Following this news, aTyr Pharma's stock price fell 83.2%, from $6.03 per share on September 12, 2025 to $1.02 per share on September 15, 2025.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
Shamis Gentile, P.A. alerts impacted investors that the deadline for seeking appointment as a lead plaintiff in this lawsuit is December 8, 2025. Investors who suffered losses from trading aTyr Pharma securities during the relevant period may contact attorneys at the law firm more information on how to seek a claim for recovery:
ABOUT SHAMIS & GENTILE P.A.
Shamis & Gentile, P.A. stands out as an advocate for investors who are victims of securities fraud. The firm is committed to securing recoveries for investors who have incurred damages due to false and misleading statements or other corporate misconduct by public companies. Shamis Gentile, P.A. has recovered over $1 billon for consumers nationwide. Its extensive experience, expertise, and resources enable the firm to resolve disputes in a wide range of matters, including class actions, mass torts, and mass arbitrations.
CONTACT
David Abel
Shamis & Gentile, P.A.
14 NE 1st Ave, Suite 705
Miami, FL 33132
...
Tel: (305) 479-2299
