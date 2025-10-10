Pulitzer Air Race Returns October 11 & 12, 2025- Electrifying Aviation History
First held from 1920 to 1925, the Pulitzer Races were America’s premier aviation speed competitions, showcasing breakthroughs in aircraft performance and design. Exactly one hundred years after the final race in 1925, history will take flight again as zero-emission electric aircraft race over a 60-nautical-mile triangular course for the iconic Pulitzer Trophy.
“Ohio hosted a Pulitzer Race in 1924 at Wright Field, and today we’re bringing it back as a showcase of the third revolution in flight,” said Ted Angel, Executive Director of NAAMCE. “This race will put Springfield at the center of global electric aviation — and inspire the next generation of innovators.”
________________________________________
Event Highlights
• Pulitzer Electric Air Race – High-speed, head-to-head competition featuring cutting-edge electric aircraft.
• Future of Electric Flight Experience – Live demonstrations of propulsion, autonomy, hydrogen, and charging technologies, plus interactive STEM zones.
• National Advanced Air Mobility Industry Forum (Oct. 14–15) – Keynotes, workshops, and live flight demonstrations focused on hybrid-electric power, infrastructure, and next-generation operations.
Race Week Schedule (subject to change)
Friday, October 10 – STEM Education Day
• 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. – Virtual STEM seminar for schools nationwide
Saturday, October 11 – World Record Attempts & Semifinals
• 9:00 a.m. – World Record Attempts
• 12:00 p.m. – Semifinal Race 1
• 1:30 p.m. – Semifinal Race 2
• 4:30 p.m. – Pre-Race Press Conference
• 5:00 p.m. – Pilot Reception (invite only)
Sunday, October 12 – Race Day
• 9:00 a.m. – Pulitzer Trophy Race
• 10:30 a.m. – Post-Race Press Conference
• 1:00 p.m. – 1920s Experience Flights
• 3:00 p.m. – 2020s Electric Demo Flights
Monday, October 13 – Community Town Hall
• 9:00 a.m. – Ohio Aviation History
• 10:00 a.m. – The 1925 Pulitzer Race
• 11:00 a.m. – Advanced Air Mobility Town Hall
• 11:30 a.m. – Documentary Teaser
• 12:00 p.m. onward – Local Museum Visits (see self-guided Ohio itineraries)
Tuesday–Wednesday, October 14–15 – National Advanced Air Mobility Industry Forum
(Registration required at )
________________________________________
This once-in-a-century event honors the pioneers of early aviation while advancing aerospace toward a sustainable, electric future.
________________________________________
