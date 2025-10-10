King Roofing Hosts Community Open House Events In Naples, FL

EINPresswire/ -- King Roofing will host two upcoming open house events at its Naples headquarters, welcoming homeowners, neighbors, and local professionals to visit the facility and learn more about the company’s work in residential roofing. The events will take place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, and again on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1755 J and C Blvd, Naples, FL 34109.

Each open house will feature an outdoor tent display in front of the building, showcasing a variety of roofing products and materials. Inside the showroom, guests can expect tables with informational brochures, marketing materials, and refreshments. Snacks and drinks will be available throughout the day, along with a raffle table offering chances to win items such as King Roofing hats and t-shirts. A limited-time discount on future roof repairs will also be awarded to selected raffle participants.

Employees will be on-site and available to assist guests, answer questions, and offer insight into roofing options, maintenance, and services. The open house space will be marked by welcome signs, balloons, and banners at the entrance to ensure a comfortable and engaging experience for visitors.

These events aim to provide an opportunity for the local community to meet the King Roofing team, explore the company’s offerings, and ask questions in a casual, open setting.

For additional details about the event, contact King Roofing at (239) 598-2414.

About King Roofing

King Roofing has been a trusted provider of residential roofing services in Naples and Southwest Florida for over 45 years. Specializing in roof repairs, new roof replacements, and installations, the company is known for its commitment to quality, customer service, and community involvement. King Roofing takes pride in helping homeowners protect their properties with durable, long-lasting roofing solutions.

