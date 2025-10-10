403
Bisk Amplified Partners With Grow Financial Federal Credit Union To Elevate Workforce Development
EINPresswire/ -- Bisk Amplified, a premier online education provider, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Grow Financial Federal Credit Union to enhance professional development and career growth for its employees. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to fostering a highly skilled workforce by offering tailored educational opportunities that align with Grow Financials’ organizational goals.
Through this partnership, Grow Financial employees will have access to industry-relevant courses and certification programs designed to strengthen their expertise, drive career advancement, and contribute to the credit union’s continued success.
"Investing in education and upskilling is key to building a future-ready workforce, one that is prepared to excel in the ever-evolving financial services industry," said Dr. Jennifer King, Senior Vice President of Workforce and Education at Bisk Amplified. "Our partnership with Grow Financial Federal Credit Union reflects our commitment to making education more accessible and impactful. Together, we are empowering employees with the knowledge and skills needed to advance their careers, drive innovation, and make meaningful contributions to Grow Financial’s continued success."
With Bisk Amplified’s expertise in workforce education and its partnerships with top universities, Grow Financial employees will have access to a dynamic learning platform designed to equip them with in-demand skills for career advancement. This initiative provides complimentary access to courses and certificates focused on leadership, management, financial services, and essential business competencies.
By fostering a culture of continuous learning, this partnership enhances employee engagement, improves retention, and ensures that Grow Financial’s workforce remains competitive in today’s rapidly evolving job market. Participants will have the opportunity to earn credentials from esteemed institutions, including:
· Michigan State University
· Emory Executive Education, Goizueta Business School
· Emory University
· Kelley School of Business Executive Education Programs
· Southern Methodist University
Together, Bisk Amplified and Grow Financial are creating a future-ready workforce by providing employees with the tools they need to succeed, both professionally and personally.
To learn more about Bisk Amplified and the programs available, visit .
About Grow Financial Federal Credit Union
Grow Financial is a not-for-profit credit union working for the benefit of their members, not the pockets of corporate stockholders. They provide a comprehensive array of personal and business banking services to nearly 300,000 members, with 26 stores in West Central Florida and South Carolina. Grow
Financial is deeply committed to helping improve the lives of employees, members, and communities through meaningful relationships and an ongoing investment of time, energy, and resources.
To learn more about Grow’s financial products, services, and educational resources, visit .
About Bisk Amplified
Bisk Amplified is a premier provider of online education and development solutions, offering an innovative platform that gives organizations and their employees access to top-tier courses and programs from leading U.S. universities. Committed to excellence, Bisk Amplified enhances team skills and supports talent goals with tailored education benefits, including tuition reductions and dedicated Student Success representatives who assist learners every step of the way. Empower your workforce with exclusive access to elite programs designed for growth and achievement and explore new pathways for organizational and individual success with Bisk Amplified. To learn more, visit .
